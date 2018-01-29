On Wednesday morning, when it is very dark out and the moon is still in the sky, be sure to look up at the moon, because it’s something we haven’t seen in over a hundred years.

NASA is calling it a “lunar trifecta,” or a pre-dawn “super blue blood moon.”

A couple things to know about this ‘Super Moon.’

The Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit, about 14% brighter (a super moon) It’s the second full moon of the month (a blue moon) The Moon will pass through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse (a blood moon)

In most parts of the United States, including us here in the mid-west(ish) in Cleveland the eclipse will be visible before sunrise on January 31st.

The ‘eclipse’ portion will really only be for the West Coast of the U.S., but we still get the super/blue/blood part of it. Probably just past 7:00 am!

Check out more information on the rare Moon from NASA here.