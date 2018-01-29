By Aly Tanner
Filed Under:Chief Wahoo, Cleveland 19, Cleveland Indians, Fox 8, Indians
(Photo by Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS/Sipa USA)

The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.

The Indians will wear the Wahoo logo this season and continue to sell merchandise featuring it.

Under growing pressure, the team has been transitioning away from Chief Wahoo in recent years. The Indians introduced a block “C” insignia on their caps and have removed stadium signs with the Wahoo logo.

The fight over Wahoo has spanned decades in Cleveland.

Every year, groups of Native Americans and their supporters have protested outside the stadium before the home opener in hopes of not only getting the team to abolish Chief Wahoo but to change the Indians’ nickname, which they feel is an offensive depiction of their race.

