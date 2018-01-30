(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Sometimes, secrets are things are good – and this is definitely one of them! Kate Middleton, as we found out, has been donating her hair to charity – 7 inches in all!

Young children with cancer will soon be wearing wigs made from Kate Middleton's hair https://t.co/fBRpz1GGZ8 pic.twitter.com/YpnedjrnAR — The Sun (@TheSun) January 28, 2018

While her stylist Joey was working on her hair four months ago, she suddenly had the idea to donate her locks;

“While Joey was snipping away the idea came to her of doing some good with it rather than throwing it away. She mentioned it to Joey, who thought it was a brilliant idea,” a royal source said.

“It was sent using someone else’s name, so that the trust didn’t know it was from a royal source – they just thought it was from a female donor in the Kensington area.

“It’s lovely to think somewhere a little girl is happily wearing a wig made from a real princess’s hair. It’s a very heartwarming thing for Kate to have done, and very thoughtful to use hair that would have otherwise just been thrown away.”

Now THAT’S a cool secret.

