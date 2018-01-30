By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

All elementary school parents can relate to the trials and tribulations of preparing for the school science fair and this mom and dad perfectly encompass the struggles of making sure the homework projects get done!

Kim and Penn Holderness are known for their hysterical videos, but their newest one is too accurate.

Their latest epic parody is set to Ed Sheeran‘s hit single “Shape of You” and shows the parents “covered in tape and glue,” just trying to complete assignments.

In the end, it turns out the time-consuming projects aren’t even being graded!