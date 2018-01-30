(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Do you remember Mr. Rodgers? Silly question – everyone does! That includes Tom Hanks, who was chosen to portray the beloved children’s television host in an upcoming biopic.

“You are my friend” will be based on the relationship that Rodgers developed with jourlanist Tom Junod after spending time with him for a piece.

“The really cool thing about Tom Hanks playing Fred is that Fred and Tom Hanks are similar in a really essential way in that they are gentle people, they are soft-spoken people, but they are powerful people,” Junod told Esquire. “I think that Tom Hanks can really bring that aspect of Fred out.”

So psyched to hear Tom Hanks will be playing Mr. Rodgers, even more excited that a film is finally being made about Mr.Rodgers!!! #Legendary pic.twitter.com/fxv74gYMd2 — Kaylee Tennison (@kayleetenn) January 30, 2018

Junod’s piece “Can You Say…Hero?” became an instant classic, and is the basis for the film.

