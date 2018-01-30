Photo: AdMedia / PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

The new “Fifty Shades” soundtrack is out ahead of the latest film installment of the franchise, Fifty Shades Freed, and one of the songs on it is called “For You.”

In the video, Liam Payne and Rita Ora levitate through a mansion.

According to RollingStone, Rita Ora wanders through a mansion garden and reclines in a bed of white flowers. Inside, Liam Payne sits pensively beside his bed, holding a glass of scotch as sheet music blows through the room. At the clip’s climax, the two singers suddenly levitate as fireworks erupt in the distance.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

The Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack also includes Julia Michaels’ “Heaven,” Sia’s “Deer in Headlights,” Ellie Goulding’s revamped version of “Love Me Like You Do.”