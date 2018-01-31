Congratulations! If you’re reading this, we’re assuming you recently added some bling to your left hand. Or maybe someone close to you did? Either way, Q104 is here to help you with literally all the steps you (or your friend!) need to walk down the aisle.

Here are some reasons why you just can’t miss the annual Q104 Bridal Fair® on March 4th at Landerhaven.

Everything you need is in one spot. More than 70 of Cleveland’s most trusted and most sought-after Bridal Experts will be in the same place. On March 4th you’ll be able to get some one-on-one time with the areas best photographers, florists, venues, DJs and more (all while sippin’ on some yummy drinks, we’ll get to that later). Check out our current list of vendors here.

There’s seriously so much food. Forget making brunch plans with your bridal party on March 4th because you’ll be able to taste delicious food from all of the venues participating in the Bridal Fair.

And yea, tons of drinks, too! From champagne toasts to tasty cocktails from Lamarca Prosecco and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Okay, back to the wedding planning. Not only will all the hottest trends of 2018 be featured, but Cleveland’s fantastic Bridal Experts will be eager to help you plan your big day just as you have always imagined it to be. Nonstop fashion shows will take place throughout the day and will showcase a variety of colors and styles to quite literally bring your dreams to life.

We’re into saving. First thing’s first: parking is free. You rarely see that at large events these days, right? In addition, just think of the money (and time) you’re saving by meeting up with everyone in ONE PLACE rather than driving all over NEO to meet individually. As if you weren’t sold on that, most vendors offer booth prizes — like free tux fittings or photo sessions — and coupons for brides.

It’s still kind of like a Sunday Funday. From the fashion shows to the American Commodore Tuxedo Dancers (think of a fully dressed Magic Mike) to the DJs and live bands, you’ll be able to dance or just enjoy music from the hottest players in town.

You’ll get to see your favorite Q104 personalities dressed to the nines. The fashion displays throughout the day will be hosted by Kelly, Aly Tanner, Producer Paul, Jeremiah and Jeff. They’ll also be walking around the event so you’ll get some quality face-time with your new BFFs.