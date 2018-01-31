Listen at 7:40, 11:40, and 4:40 to play NAME THAT HIT
We’ll play 4 beats from a hit song.
Name the song and artist and you’ll win a pair of tickets to experience the excitement of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball at the Q!
Tickets are still available at Cavs.com/tickets.
Pairs of tickets will be given away for the following dates:
- February 3rd at 8:30 pm vs. the Houston Rockets
- Cavs wearing their new gray ‘The Land” jerseys
Contest Date Range: January 31, 2018 7:00am – February 2, 2018 5:00 PM
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Name That Hit Cavaliers Ticket Giveaway, listen to 104.1 FM WQAL weekdays only from Wednesday, January 31, 2018 through Friday, February 2, 2018 between 7:00am and 5:00 pm ET for the cue to call. The Correct caller at 216-578-0104 who then can Identify the Title and Artist of the Name that Hit Song will receive two (2) tickets to the February 3, 2018 at 7:30pm Cleveland Cavaliers Games at Quicken Loans Arena, 1 Center Court, Cleveland, Ohio 44115. Courtesy of Cleveland Cavaliers. Approximate retail value is $90. Otherwise, the WQAL general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.