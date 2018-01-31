By Paul Laux
Filed Under:United airlines

Support animals have been something that have been in high controversy, especially on flights. What makes the situation so sticky is when an exotic animal is brought on board, like a peacock, which is exactly what one United passenger tried.

Even though the unnamed woman bought another ticket for the bird, she was still denied, and was also denied before even entering the airport.

The bird breaks several rules, but mostly for it’s size and weight.

“We explained this to the customer on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport,” a spokeswoman for the airline said in a statement Tuesday.

Airlines have been under the microscope lately after tightening rules on service animals because of the abuse of the policy. For instance, Delta will not allow exotic emotional support animals including ferrets, insects, spiders, goats or animals with tusks or hooves to fly.

So make sure you check that fine print. More here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Register And Save
Download The New Radio.Com App
Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Listen Live