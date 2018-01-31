Support animals have been something that have been in high controversy, especially on flights. What makes the situation so sticky is when an exotic animal is brought on board, like a peacock, which is exactly what one United passenger tried.

Even though the unnamed woman bought another ticket for the bird, she was still denied, and was also denied before even entering the airport.

The bird breaks several rules, but mostly for it’s size and weight.

“We explained this to the customer on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport,” a spokeswoman for the airline said in a statement Tuesday.

Airlines have been under the microscope lately after tightening rules on service animals because of the abuse of the policy. For instance, Delta will not allow exotic emotional support animals including ferrets, insects, spiders, goats or animals with tusks or hooves to fly.

An American woman has tried to take her companion animal on a plane – the problem was, her pet is a peacock. #7News pic.twitter.com/k9t48QzGlz — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) January 31, 2018

