There are so many fun things that are simple to make and won’t dirty up too many pans. Check out some of our favorite recipes for Super Bowl snacks that you can make in your Crock Pot. Just please, don’t forget to unplug it after you’ve finished snacking. And maybe make sure there are no dish towels next to it, either.
- Buffalo Chicken Dip – obviously.
- Chicken Wings – the meat will fall right off the bone.
- Beef Tacos – because everybody loves tacos.
- Sausage and Peppers – just make sure you get a lot of napkins.
- Sloppy Joes – again with the napkins.
- Turkey Meatballs – psst, this is a healthy recipe, it even has quinoa!
- Chili – okay now this just makes me sad. #thisisus
- Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps – because we need to balance out all the beer, right?
- Queso Dip – sold.
- Cheeseburger Dip – change it up a bit and find a new party favorite.