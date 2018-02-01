Jan 13, 2018; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Rong Niu know as Red Panda performs acrobatic unicycle act during the halftime of a game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

In a sad turn of events, a Cleveland Cavaliers fan favorite, Red Panda Acrobat, has had her 7-foot bike stolen away!

The theft happened at San Francisco’s International Airport on January 24th, and there is a $2,000 reward for its return.

“She’s heartbroken,” Pat Figley, Red Panda’s agent, told KTVU. “It’s like her baby was kidnapped. She’s had that unicycle for 30 years.”

This is terrible. Red Panda is a legend in CLE and has been for a long time @TheQArena Who would steal her Unicycle? Cruel. https://t.co/xvoLz4LH6p — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) January 31, 2018

Let’s hope it gets returned soon!