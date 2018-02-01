By Paul Laux
Jan 13, 2018; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Rong Niu know as Red Panda performs acrobatic unicycle act during the halftime of a game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

In a sad turn of events, a Cleveland Cavaliers fan favorite, Red Panda Acrobat, has had her 7-foot bike stolen away!

The theft happened at San Francisco’s International Airport on January 24th, and there is a $2,000 reward for its return.

Nov 14, 2015; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Red Panda performs during halftime.

“She’s heartbroken,” Pat Figley, Red Panda’s agent, told KTVU. “It’s like her baby was kidnapped. She’s had that unicycle for 30 years.”

Let’s hope it gets returned soon!

