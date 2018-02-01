Harvest for Hunger is an annual awareness campaign aimed at fighting hunger in 21 of Ohio’s counties. It is a joint effort of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio.

Keep in mind you can always find more information at www.HarvestForHunger.org!

Friday, February 23 – Sunday, March 4

Greater Cleveland Auto Show

Where: IX Center

Notes: Guests can make a monetary or food donation to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Volunteers will collect Fridays – Sundays at the below times:

Friday nights- 5 – 8 p.m.

Saturdays- 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sundays- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

February 15

Harvest for Hunger Kickoff

When & Where: Greater Cleveland Food Bank, 9 – 10 a.m.

Notes: Greater Cleveland Food Bank CEO Kristin Warzocha and campaign co-chairs Karen Dolan of the Cleveland Indians and Paul Clark of PNC commence the 2018 campaign in a news conference and supermarket challenge.

February 18- March 31

Check Out Hunger

Where: Giant Eagle, Heinen’s, Dave’s Market, Buehler’s, Fisher Foods

Notes: Customers can make monetary donations of $1, $5, or $10 at the register to the campaign. Food collections will also take place at retailers. Let your friends know about your support of the campaign on social media with a photo using #ICheckedOutHunger!

Wednesday, February 28

Celebrity Bagging – Cleveland Monsters

When & Where: Giant Eagle, 30275 Detroit Rd, Westlake, 4 – 5 p.m.

Notes: Cleveland Monsters players will bag groceries for customers who make a donation of $5 or $10 at check out.

March 2, 4, 20, 22, 24, 25

Cleveland Monsters Food Drive presented by Cargill

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

Notes: Fans can donate non-perishable food items to the Harvest for Hunger campaign at Quicken Loans Arena entrances.

March 19, 21, 23

Cleveland Cavaliers Food Drive

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

Notes: Fans can donate non-perishable food items to the Harvest for Hunger campaign at Quicken Loans Arena entrances. FCCLA collection is March 19th.

Wednesday, March 21

Cleveland Cavaliers 50/50 Raffle

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

Notes: The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will benefit from the night’s 50/50 Raffle and will collect non-perishable food at Quicken Loans arena entrances.

Sunday, April 1

Cleveland Cavaliers 50/50 Raffle

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

Notes: The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will benefit from the night’s 50/50 Raffle and will collect non-perishable food at Quicken Loans arena entrances.

April 1 – 30

Dunkin’ Donuts Icon Campaign

Where: local Dunkin’ Donuts

Notes: Dunkin’ Donuts will sell icons in-store for $1 to benefit Harvest for Hunger.

April 12 (build)

April 13 – 22

April 23 (deconstruction)

Canstruction

Where: Southpark Mall

Notes: Competing teams, led by architects and engineers, showcase their talents by designing giant sculptures made entirely out of canned foods. Canned goods are donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Architect teams will build their structures on Thursday, April 27 when the mall closes.

May 1 – 31

Erie Island Coffee Drive

Where: 19300 Detroit Avenue, Rocky River

Notes: Customers can make a donation to the Harvest for Hunger campaign at the Rocky River location. All customers who make a donation will receive a coupon for a free medium drip coffee at their next visit to the Rocky River location.

Sunday, April 29

Market at the Food Bank

When& Where: Greater Cleveland Food Bank, 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Notes: Nearly 50 local restaurants offer tastings of their signature dishes. For tickets go to www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org/Market