By Aly Tanner
Filed Under:friendlys, Ice Cream, Nor'easter Pothole, Potholes

If you’re sick and tired of all the potholes around Cleveland (who are we kidding – who ISN’T?) then you’re gonna love this version of the viciously inconvenient road creators.

According to Fox 8

Friendly’s has released a new, limited edition flavor of ice cream called Nor’easter Pothole.

It’s made with chocolate ice cream, a fudge swirl, crushed chocolate creme cookies and chocolate chips.

Here’s what it looks like:

