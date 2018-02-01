If you’re sick and tired of all the potholes around Cleveland (who are we kidding – who ISN’T?) then you’re gonna love this version of the viciously inconvenient road creators.
According to Fox 8 —
Friendly’s has released a new, limited edition flavor of ice cream called Nor’easter Pothole.
It’s made with chocolate ice cream, a fudge swirl, crushed chocolate creme cookies and chocolate chips.
Here’s what it looks like:
