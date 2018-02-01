Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

By Scott T. Sterling

There’s a first time for everything, and Justin Timberlake is promising a Super Bowl first this weekend.

While the pop star played coy about what fans can expect from his halftime performance during the game, he did guarantee that “We’re doing a few things with this halftime show that they’ve never quite done before.”

The one thing Timberlake did guarantee was that his Trolls track, “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” would be incorporated into the show.

As for speculation that Janet Jackson would reprise the pair’s infamous Super Bowl history or a possible NSync reunion, the singer joked about Vegas odds on who might appear, saying not to beat on either rumor. He went on to add that his band, Tennessee Kids, are his special guests.

“We want everyone to have a ton of fun,” Timberlake stressed about the ultimate goal behind the halftime set.

The pop star fielding questions about everything from his son, Silas, to his favorite donuts (spoiler alert: blueberry).

The conference ended with Timberlake being presented with an official game ball.

Watch the full press conference here.