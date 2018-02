(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Legos were always a staple of any childhood for the past 6 decades.

From building all of the coolest things you can imagine, to accidentally stepping on them.

What better way to celebrate than with a massive Lego block (10 feet tall), made from 133,000 little tiny Legos!

Today's an extra special day… Happy 60th birthday to the #LEGO brick! 🎉 Share with us your favourite LEGO memories ❤️ #HappyBirthdayBrick pic.twitter.com/jeuKqqmRTL — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) January 28, 2018

@LEGO_Group has captured the architectural imaginations of children for nearly 60 years. Now, a 1,200 brick installation makes a giant debut in #NYC https://t.co/sGiHNyg1Ns pic.twitter.com/Q56a6sKTq8 — Culture Trip (@CultureTrip) January 29, 2018

Happy birthday, Lego!