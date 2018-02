Photo: Orlando Barria / Sipa / USA Today

There is a crazy amount of hype around the new album coming from Justin Timberlake, who’s ‘Man of the Woods‘ comes out Friday, but what does the title mean?

Thankfully, Timberlake himself made a video explaining the whole thing. Check it out!

The album is coming out ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime show performance, which is on Sunday during the big game!