It’s cold. so it only makes sense that porches and bars need the river need a little help getting people to brave the cold and snow. You know what will help that? Free parking of course!
Several business will be offering free parking in the area, all you have to do is show up and spend $50 after 3pm until 4/1. Here are the businesses that are running this deal:
Backyard Bocce: 1059 Old River Road.
Beerhead: 1156 W 11th St.
Coastal Taco: 1146 Old River Road.
Dante’s Inferno: 1059 Old River Road.
Lago: 1091 W 10th St.
Margaritaville: 1150 Front Ave.
Punch Bowl Social: 1086 W 11th St.
Thirsty Dog, 1075 Old River Road.
“Our goal is to differentiate ourselves and get people out and about in the wintertime,” said Heidi Yanok of the East Bank. “We have so many events in the city. What better way to get to Downtown Restaurant Week (Feb. 16-25) and not worry about parking or Valentine’s Day?”
Now that’s a deal! See you on the East Bank.