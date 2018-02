For some reason, The Super Bowl is the one time of the year where people actually WANT to watch the commercials. This has led to companies want to make the most memorable ad they can possibly think of – and boy have there been some great ones.

Here are some of the greatest Super Bowl ads EVER;

Now THAT’S some nostalgia. Why can’t all ads be this good?

Side note: Skittles has decided to spend money on a Super Bowl ad… and only show it to one person…seriously.