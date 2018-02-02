Warner Bros. has reportedly secured rights to use the name Central Perk — the name of the fictional coffee shop on Friends — for an actual chain of coffee shops and cafés.

Specifically, the legal documents stipulate the company was seeking to trademark Central Perk for use with “coffee shop and café services; coffee bars; tea bars; snack bars.”

If the cafés become a reality, they might resemble Central Perk in more than just name: Warner Bros. requested to trademark the iconic Central Perk logo as it was seen on the series, complete with the two steaming cups of coffee flanking a banner and oval bearing the words “Central Perk.”

It’s unclear if the company has plans to open actual Central Perk locations in the near future, or to license the name to existing or soon-to-be-opening coffee shops.