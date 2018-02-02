(150202) -- WASHINGTON D.C., Feb. 2, 2015 (Xinhua) -- Potomac Phil is seen during the Groundhog Day celebration held at Dupont Circle in Washington D.C., capital of the United States, Feb. 2, 2015. Washington DC's Potomac Phil, a stuffed groundhog model, made an appearance on Monday's celebration. The most famous groundhog in US is Punxsutawney Phil, a real one which comes from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. According to the tradition, on Groundhog Day, if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow and returns to his hole, he has predicted six more weeks of winter-like weather. If Punxsutawney Phil does not see his shadow, he has predicted an "early spring." Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Monday, predicting that the US will face another six weeks of winter weather. (Xinhua/Bao Dandan) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)