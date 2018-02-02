(Photo by Salvatore Esposito / Pacific Press) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

What do you think of when you think of IKEA? Quality, but affordable furniture. Really nice for basically everyone. Now what about Kate Middleton? Most people think class, royalty, and riches. What if I told you these things were more similar than you think – aka – Kate Middleton actually has IKEA furniture in Kensington Palace!

Royals, they're just like us LOL! https://t.co/rpVV8yJXgp — Rachel Zoe (@RachelZoe) January 30, 2018

It’s true! Apparently, after they made the announcement, it was revealed that their bedroom furniture might be the same stuff you picked up after driving 2 hours to your nearest store and after slamming some meatballs.

Hey, just because you’re royalty doesn’t mean you can’t find riches in a yellow bag!