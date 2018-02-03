1. Havana – Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug

2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

3. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

4. Bad At Love – Halsey

5. New Rules – Dua Lipa

6. Too Much to Ask – Niall Horan

7. How Long – Charlie Puth

8. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

9. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

10. End Game – Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran & Future

11. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith

12. One Foot – Walk the Moon

13. Lights Down Low – Max feat. Gnash

14. Filthy – Justin Timberlake

15. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

16. Finesse – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B

17. Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

18. Wolves – Selena Gomez x Marshmello

19. Wait – Maroon 5

20. Best Friend – Sofi Tukker

