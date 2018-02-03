1. Havana – Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
3. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk
4. Bad At Love – Halsey
5. New Rules – Dua Lipa
6. Too Much to Ask – Niall Horan
7. How Long – Charlie Puth
8. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
9. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
10. End Game – Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran & Future
11. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith
12. One Foot – Walk the Moon
13. Lights Down Low – Max feat. Gnash
14. Filthy – Justin Timberlake
15. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
16. Finesse – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
17. Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
18. Wolves – Selena Gomez x Marshmello
19. Wait – Maroon 5
20. Best Friend – Sofi Tukker
