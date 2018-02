According to SB Nation‘s wrap-up of Puppy Bowl XIV (14), Team Fluff was crowned champion for the second straight year, thanks to some help from star “Kaleb Junior.”

Kaleb was rescued from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. The touchdown was the go-ahead score Team Fluff needed to win against Team Ruff.

Here are some more of our favorite moments from the cutest Puppy Bowl to date.

Need a little break from the Big Game? Let the GIFs from the #PuppyBowl soothe you: https://t.co/KKWrnMgCeL@AnimalPlanet pic.twitter.com/FcXkfoSIdP — GIPHY (@GIPHY) February 5, 2018

Meanwhile, at the Puppy Bowl … pic.twitter.com/FmONj4yG2l — ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2018

More here.