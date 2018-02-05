The Man Of The Woods Tour – Additional Dates Announced!

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE



CLEVELAND, OH – QUICKEN LOANS ARENA – OCTOBER 2

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12 AT 10 AM

AT THEQARENA.COM and LIVENATION.COM

Cleveland, OH (February 5, 2018) – Following the release of his highly anticipated album Man of the Woods and his epic Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show performance, Justin Timberlake has announced European and U.K. The Man Of The Woods Tour dates, as well as a second leg of North American dates due to sell out shows. European and U.K. dates will kick off June 22 in Paris and make 16 stops including London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, and more.

In addition to second shows already announced in 10 North American cities, Timberlake will add a new fall leg with an additional 31 new shows across the U.S. and Canada including second and third shows in Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, Houston, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Atlanta and Memphis. A slew of new cities have also been announced for the new leg including Milwaukee, St. Paul, Portland, Lexington, Buffalo, New Orleans, Omaha, Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Charlotte, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Denver, Edmonton, Vancouver, Quebec City, and Ottawa.

The Man Of The Woods Tour has already sold over 450,000 tickets across previously announced North American dates. Produced by Live Nation Global Touring, Wright Entertainment Group, LBI Entertainment & Tennman Touring, the North American outing kicks off March 13 in Toronto.

Timberlake’s fourth studio album Man Of The Woods was released on Friday, February 2.

Yesterday, he performed for the third time at the most watched musical event of the year, the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. Timberlake’s last tour was the critically acclaimed The 20/20 Experience World Tour, which sold out arenas and stadiums around the globe in 2013 and 2014.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public. In North America for dates on sale to the general public on Monday, February 12, the American Express presale begins Wednesday, February 7 starting at 10am local time through Sunday, February 11 at 5pm local time. For dates on sale to the general public on Monday, February 19, the American Express presale begins Wednesday, February 14 at 10am local time through Sunday, February 18 at 5pm local time and for dates on sale to the general public on February 26, the American Express pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 21 at 10am local time through Sunday, February 25 at 5pm local time. In Europe (where applicable) for dates going on sale Monday, February 12th the American Express presale begins Wednesday, February 7 starting at 10am local time through Sunday, February 11 at 5pm local time (Friday, February 9th at 7pm local time in France). In the United Kingdom, the American Express pre-sale begins Thursday, February 8 at 10am local time through Sunday February 11 at 5pm.

Members of The Tennessee Kids Fan Club are also eligible for pre-sale ticket purchase. For complete The Man Of The Woods Tour VIP packages information or to purchase, visit https://vip.justintimberlake.com/

At every U.S. stop on The Man Of The Woods Tour there will be a VIP Verizon Up section, putting customers up close and personal to the stage and JT. Verizon Up, the company’s loyalty program, is all about thanking customers through everyday rewards and exclusive experiences, like getting closer to the artists they love – including Justin Timberlake.