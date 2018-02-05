By Paul Laux
…and it’s a GIRL!

There have been so many rumors and stores around her pregnancy for months, but now she’s officially here, and motherhood begins.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she said. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

She actually even apologized for keeping everyone in the dark;

Congrats, Kylie!

