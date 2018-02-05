Calling all brides-to-be! We’re so excited to see you on March 4th for the 26th annual Q104 Bridal Fair®.

Register in advance and not only will you save $4 on admission, you’ll also become a VIB — that’s a Very Important Bride!

VIBs will have early access to the Q104 Bridal Fair® and will get to partake in a very special French Toast & Toast Celebration. With that will come an exclusive fashion show, opportunities to see gowns up close, french toast bites, live music and a champagne toast.

To learn more about the annual wedding planning event and to register, head to q104.com/bridalfair.