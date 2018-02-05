By Paul Laux
They are back (again), and everyone is freaking out – but are you ready for all of the hype?  There have been inklings and sudden one-off performances before (i.e. 2012 for the Olympics).  So how ready are you for this?

They are pretty pumped about it, releasing this statement;

The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. ….We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.

Who cares about how it’s going to go – it’s going to be great.

