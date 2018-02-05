Four men toasting with fresh beer

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Local Brews Local Grooves on Saturday, February 24th at House of Blues, which includes 20 beer and wine sampling tickets!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com.

Must be 21 to win.

Local Brew and Grooves Ticket Giveaway

Contest Date Range: February 5, 2018 6:00am – February 11, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules: