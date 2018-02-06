(171226) -- TORONTO, Dec. 26, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Customers line up outside a Best Buy store during Boxing Day sales in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 26, 2017. Boxing Day is one of the biggest shopping days of the year in Canada. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng) (djj) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Remember when you were younger, and you had to wait in those long lines for the newest CD? It used to be one of the most exciting, and frustrating things that you’d ever been through.

However, Best Buy is kicking off the end of an era, as CDs will no longer be sold at the big box store.

Best Buy is pulling CDs from its stores — and people are freaking out https://t.co/PtJF5pvg7l pic.twitter.com/DUP0FeicOw — Business Insider (@businessinsider) February 5, 2018



This conversation is so odd to many, to all the people who remember getting a Walkman for Christmas and having it be the highlight of the year (that was me).

I'll never stop buying CDs or Vinyl for the fact that it carries authentic possession of the art the recording artist wanted you to digest through their conceptual statements of vision to unify their listeners with the products of their choice. — BLACK ANGEL (@BLACKAN666666) February 3, 2018

If you want to pick up the last little bit of the CDs, you can! However, once July 1st rolls around, the big ol’ big of disks will roll into the back, and never be seen again.

Oddly, Best Buy will still continue to sell vinyl.

