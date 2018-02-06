Celebrity pregnancies go through a lot of stages.
First, the rumors. Are they pregnant at all?
Then, once that is confirmed, when is the due date?
Finally, what will the baby’s name be?
There has been speculation ever since Kylie Jenner’s baby girl was born, but we might already know the name, thanks to Kris Jenner possibly spilling it, all in this post.
So cute! One of my favorite @kyliecosmetics shades!! Posie K is launching as a limited edition trio set to celebrate the second anniversary! Feb 5 on KylieCosmetics.com #Repost @kyliecosmetics: "Say hello to the Posie K Anniversary Lip Trio! Featuring our award winning shade in gloss, matte and brand new velvet formula! Launching Feb 5 💕Just in time for Valentine’s Day! 💗"
Many people think the baby will be named “Posie” because of this post.
We might know shortly, but for now, who knows.
