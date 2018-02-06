SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20 | QUICKEN LOANS ARENA

Tickets on Sale Friday, February 16 at 10 AM

The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – have added six more “An Evening with the Eagles” concerts: Wednesday, September 12 & Friday, September 14 at the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, California; Tuesday, September 18, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California; Saturday, October 6, at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, October 18, at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Saturday, October 20, at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets for these newly announced concerts go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 AM local time through Ticketmaster.com. A full listing of 2018 tour dates can be found below.

American Express® Card Members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 13 at 10 AM through Thursday, February 15 at 10 PM local time. A limited number of LaneOne VIP Packages will also be available, including great seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Additional presale opportunities will be available beginning Thursday, February 15 at 10 AM. For complete ticket information, visit

Eagles.com.

Media have raved over recent concerts –

“…this recent tour’s set list has leaned heavily on the group’s mighty catalog of familiar and, based on the crowd’s wildly enthusiastic response, beloved singles.” – Rolling Stone

“…as expected, musically it was almost perfect throughout the night.” – Forbes

“…impeccable harmonies and musicianship all night long…” – Elmore Magazine

“…the powerful performance felt like a proper celebration of Frey and the legacy of one of the most successful bands of all time.” – Time Out

“The Eagles understand that getting fans to fall in love with a band …requires songs that make listeners believe they belong too.” – Los Angeles Times

The EAGLES are one of the most influential and commercially successful American rock bands of all time. With their profound lyrics, soaring harmonies and country-tinged melodies, they created a signature Southern California sound. The Eagles have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, have scored six #1 albums and have topped the singles charts five times. The band has been awarded six GRAMMY® Awards. The Eagles have performed sold-out concert tours worldwide throughout their career. The band’s 2014 History of the Eagles Tour broke numerous U.S. box office records and included five sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY and six sold-out concerts at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The Eagles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 in their first year of eligibility and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.