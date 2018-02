Like using plastic bags from the store? Well now it might cost you.

Monday evening, Lakewood introduced a resolution that would tack on 10 cents for each bag, so now it’ll cost you to take them home.

Here is the full resolution:

The resolution stated that the initiative is in the “best interest of our environment and Lakewood citizens’ long-term health and wellbeing.

No word on how people actually feel about it.

More here.