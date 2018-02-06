There are few things in life that are more stressful than finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your man. Lucky for you, we have some simple, affordable ideas that he’ll be guaranteed to love.

A DIY SCRAPBOOK. I’m sure you’ve taken a ton of selfies and candid pics from fun nights out over the course of your relationship. We rarely see scrapbooks anymore since Instagram is basically the electronic version of one, so creating a cute book will be a great way to spice up your memories.

TICKETS FOR AN UPCOMING CONCERT. No matter his taste, the 2018 concert calendar will most likely have a show he’d love to go. This is an extra fun idea because it gives you the excuse to buy yourself a gift too.

A QUICK GETAWAY TO PITTSBURGH TO SEE ED SHEERAN. First of all, few singers are more romantic than Ed Sheeran. Imagine the two of you taking a quick roadtrip and hearing Ed sing ‘Perfect’ at the baseball park in the city. Doesn’t get much better than that! Info here.

A PORTRAIT OF HIS PET. This one is a little silly but it’s also super cute and 100% unique. Head to popyourpup.com to see all the fun drawings you can purchase — they even have t-shirts!

OPENING DAY TICKETS (OR ANY OTHER TRIBE GAME). Baseball season is right around the corner and what better way to get amped for it than to have a pair of Opening Day tickets on hand? Single game tickets go on sale soon.

A VARIETY PACK OF CLEVELAND’S FINEST BEER. Here’s your chance to get crafty (see what I did there?) with your gift. From Platform to Saucy, Great Lakes to Masthead, there is certainly no shortage of great Cleveland-brewed beer nearby. Find out his favorite style and round up a variety 12-pack from all of the local spots.