Doritos was reportedly going to launch a new “lady-friendly” version of the snack Doritos, which were supposed to be quieter to eat and a lot less messy.

PepsiCo — which owns Doritos — claims research has found women do not like to crunch loudly or lick their fingers when eating in front of others.

Men: we don't know what women want Women: affordable hygiene pro- Men: so mysterious Women: affordable contracep- Men: literally no one knows Women: equal pa- Men: Got it. Doritos for women. — Piña colada (@mozarellaastick) February 6, 2018

CEO Indra Nooyi told Freakonomics Radio: “Although women would love to crunch crisps loudly, lick their fingers and pour crumbs from the bag into their mouth afterwards, they prefer not to do this in public.”

However, women’s activists have slammed the move as a tired gender stereotype.

When I walk home late at night I make sure to hold some Doritos in between my fingers so that if a man threatens me, I can quickly pop some into my mouth and CRUNCH CRUNCH CRUNCH- he then knows that I’m a bro and we high five, lick our fingers and bounce off into the night — Maddy Weeks (@maddyyweeks) February 6, 2018

A spokesman from the Women’s Equality Party said: “No doubt some male consumers will welcome the chance to have a bigger package. But the idea of shrinking products for women, no doubt for the same price, is as old as the Ad Men making these decisions.”

As we mark the 100 year anniversary of women winning the right to vote, Doritos say they’re creating lady-friendly crisps for women who don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. — Tina Daheley (@TinaDaheley) February 6, 2018

Dear @Doritos, What women really want is a bag that opens quietly so our children don't hear us getting a snack late at night and start screaming demands that you share with them even though they should be sleeping! Sincerely, Real Women Snack HARD — Madame Thundercunt (@Insatiabitch) February 6, 2018

Thank god because my fragile, feminine, woman jaw just about breaks every time I have a normal dorito. By the time I finish a bag, I’ve already been to the hospital 17 times for a shattered lady mandible! It hurts my girlish dainty hands to type this out, but thank you Doritos! https://t.co/sJJ2HsCWYJ — em 🌿 (@uhhmmily) February 5, 2018

What the Doritos company doesn't understand is that women don't eat Doritos at all. We crush them up into tiny pieces & snort them before slamming our heads into the windows of moving cars & throwing skincare products at the passengers — david foster walrus (@margo_go_go_) February 6, 2018

