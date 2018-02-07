Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B performs “Finesse” during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

It’s true! This collaboration is really happening with Cardi B and J. Lo!

There have been rumors about this happening for some time, however it’s finally official. The name of the song between Cardi and Lopez will be called ‘Dinero.’

“I feel like you already know that I collaborated with Cardi B,”J. Lo said. “The name of the song is ‘Dinero.’ I don’t know what the video is going to be yet but we’ll see what we come up with.”

J.Lo has been dropping hints about this for a while though — here's what we found!https://t.co/Ze2PHZMlBM — MamásLatinas (@MamasLatinasUSA) February 6, 2018

There is still speculation about what it’s going to sound like, and what the video will feature – but we know something good is on the way!