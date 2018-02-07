(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Jim Carrey is making the rounds again, this time with some sound advice to DELETE YOUR FACEBOOK.

Carrey has gotten more political over the years, and a little bit odd. Like this weird interview he had on the red carpet.

Now, Carrey is back with some more advice, to delete the social media giant! He posted this advice on a social media giant, Twitter.

I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook pic.twitter.com/KHWgZzhhmp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 6, 2018

Don’t worry, he explained himself a little more later;

“For a long time America enjoyed a geographical advantage in the world with oceans on both sides to protect it. Now, social media has created cyber-bridges over which those who do not have our best interest in mind can cross and we are allowing it. No wall is going to protect us from that. We must encourage more oversight by the owners of these social media platforms. This easy access has to be more responsibly handled. What we need now are activist investors to send a message that responsible oversight is needed. What the world needs now is capitalism with a conscience.”

So delete your Facebook! Jim Carrey is asking nicely.

