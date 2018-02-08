(Photo by cdm) 2005 (Diversity)

Lucas Warren will be named the first ever “Gerber baby” with down Syndrome in 100 years. That’s right, the contest to find the newest baby has been around for 100 years, and this will be the first time the winner will have Downs Syndrome.

the 2018 gerber baby is a little one with Downs. my ❤️ you guys. my heart. pic.twitter.com/FOgobfPO4C — teacher but cool on weekends (@teachcoffeewine) February 8, 2018

“Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” said Partyka. “This year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

“We’re hoping this will impact everyone — that it will shed a little bit of light on the special needs community and help more individuals with special needs be accepted and not limited,” dad Jason Warren said. “They have the potential to change the world, just like everybody else.”

According to his parents, Lucas is a loving, and hilarious baby – perfect to be named the brand her Gerber baby!