Put this in the category of “something you never really knew you wanted.” A brand new live-action movie will be hitting the theaters, of a classic animated show – Kim Possible.

“Mark and Bob created an enduring character and kids all over the world found a friend in her, an average girl who just happens to spend her off-school hours thwarting evil villains. Although Kim Possible ‘can do anything,’ kids and tweens found that this animated redhead was just like them,” Adam Bonnett, executive vice president of original programming for Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement.

Call me, beep me, if you want a #KimPossible DCOM! Casting has just begun for live-action Kim Possible Disney Channel Original Movie. Who would you love to see play Kim? pic.twitter.com/6UDzgb27tv — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) February 7, 2018

Still no casting has been announced, or really when we can expect to see this roll up on the big screen – but it’s coming! Whats the sitch?

