The Monolith Tour

THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS

with special guests WALK THE MOON, MISTERWIVES and JOYWAVE



WHERE: BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

WHEN: SATURDAY, JUNE 16

TICKETS: ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16 AT 10 AM AT LIVENATION.COM

CLEVELAND, OH (February 8, 2018) – Today, the multi-platinum selling band THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS announce their headline North American “The Monolith Tour”, promoted by Live Nation, kicking off June 6 in Toronto, ON. Jared Leto made the announcement today on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, giving each lucky member of the audience a ticket to an upcoming show. Walk The Moon, K.Flay, MisterWives, Joywave, and Welshly Arms will join as support on select dates.

In addition, the group announces their highly-anticipated fifth studio album will be available April 6, 2018 via Interscope Records. The album is available for preorder now at http://smarturl.it/MARSpreorder. Each ticket purchase will include a copy of the new album.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 16 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi® is the official presale credit card of “The Monolith Tour”. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 13 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 15 at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com. Please see below for full tour itinerary, fans can check http://www.thirtysecondstomars.com/tour for more details.

Fans can expect live performances of songs from the new album, and fan favorites including “City of Angels” and “Up in the Air.” The band most recently released “Dangerous Night,” the follow up to their highly successful first single off the upcoming album. “Walk On Water” spent 5 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Rock Airplay Chart, 4 weeks at #1 on radio’s Mediabase Alternative Chart and is currently on the Top 40 charts. “Walk On Water” was also used in collaboration with ESPN’s college football programming for the 2017 season across a variety of platforms. The official music video for the single is a sneak peek into the upcoming documentary film, “A Day in the Life of America.” Filmed on a single day, July 4th, 2017, in all 50 states plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, the documentary includes footage from 92 professional film crews, 10,000 fan submissions, and news & social media content. Directed by Jared Leto, the film presents a unique and historic portrait of America on a single day. Thirty Seconds to Mars encourages people to continue the conversation by posting their thoughts and images with the hashtag #WhatAmericaMeansToMe across social media.