Every day is usually a national holiday, but when it’s national pizza day, you take notice. Thankfully here in Cleveland, we have some great pizza options.

Because of the holiday, there are some great deals on Friday!

Get ready for #NationalPizzaDay tomorrow by ordering the Joey Special! pic.twitter.com/aqcqJXykCR — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) February 8, 2018

Angelo’s Pizza: Throwback prices on the first 100 large, two-topping pizzas. $7.95 each, no limit. Offer stops when they run out. Open at 11 a.m.

Baskin-Robbins: Free sample of Sweetheart Polar Pizza from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 9th.

Blaze Pizza: Enter your email address online for a code for buy one pizza, get one free.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: Buy any large pizza, and get a large thin and crispy pepperoni pizza for free. Offer code 5555. Valid Feb. 5 to Feb. 9th. More coupons here.

ClusterTruck: $10 off when you order two 16-inch pizzas in Cleveland using promo code PIZZADAY216

Pizza Hut: Hut Rewards members can get 30 perfect off all menu-priced pizzas on Feb. 9th.

As it’s #NationalPizzaDay let’s take a moment to remember how Donald Trump ate this slice of pizza. pic.twitter.com/bHUAD3R1B0 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) February 9, 2018

Go get your munch on!

