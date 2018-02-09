Every day is usually a national holiday, but when it’s national pizza day, you take notice. Thankfully here in Cleveland, we have some great pizza options.
Because of the holiday, there are some great deals on Friday!
Angelo’s Pizza: Throwback prices on the first 100 large, two-topping pizzas. $7.95 each, no limit. Offer stops when they run out. Open at 11 a.m.
Baskin-Robbins: Free sample of Sweetheart Polar Pizza from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 9th.
Blaze Pizza: Enter your email address online for a code for buy one pizza, get one free.
Chuck E. Cheese’s: Buy any large pizza, and get a large thin and crispy pepperoni pizza for free. Offer code 5555. Valid Feb. 5 to Feb. 9th. More coupons here.
ClusterTruck: $10 off when you order two 16-inch pizzas in Cleveland using promo code PIZZADAY216
Pizza Hut: Hut Rewards members can get 30 perfect off all menu-priced pizzas on Feb. 9th.
Go get your munch on!
