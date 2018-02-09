(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Netflix, in a new era of remakes of old shows, is bringing back the teenage classic. However, ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ won’t be exactly how you remembered it.

The new version of ‘Sabrina’ will be darker, much darker, and people don’t really know how to react to it. This includes original star Melissa Joan Hart.

When asked how she felt about the remake, which will be much much darker, and based on comics, she simply said she felt “indifferent.”

“People kept asking for it, and they were already doing Riverdale, so I guess it made sense,” Hart continues. “I think they’re doing it in a smart way — change it up, don’t make it the same. If you’re going to do the same show, it probably would fall on its face, but I think what they’re doing is probably the smartest way to reboot something.”

Hart said she will be happy to make an appearance in the show, or even help write one. But there’s no word on whether that will actually ever come to fruition.

