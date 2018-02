Listen at 7:40, 11:40, and 4:40 to play NAME THAT HIT

We’ll play 4 beats from a hit song.

Name the song and artist and you’ll win a pair of tickets to see Thirty Seconds to Mars with Walk The Moon at Blossom Music Center on Saturday, June 16th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16th at 10 am on livenation.com.