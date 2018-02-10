1. Havana – Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
3. New Rules – Dua Lipa
4. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
5. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk
6. End Game – Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran & Future
7. How Long – Charlie Puth
8. Bad At Love – Halsey
9. One Foot – Walk the Moon
10. Lights Down Low – Max feat. Gnash
11. Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
12. Too Much to Ask – Niall Horan
13. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith
14. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
15. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
16. Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
17. Wait – Maroon 5
18. Best Friend – Sofi Tukker
19. Wolves – Selena Gomez x Marshmello
20. Good Old Days – Macklemore feat. Kesha
