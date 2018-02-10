1. Havana – Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug

2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

3. New Rules – Dua Lipa

4. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

5. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

6. End Game – Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran & Future

7. How Long – Charlie Puth

8. Bad At Love – Halsey

9. One Foot – Walk the Moon

10. Lights Down Low – Max feat. Gnash

11. Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B

12. Too Much to Ask – Niall Horan

13. Too Good at Goodbyes – Sam Smith

14. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

15. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

16. Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

17. Wait – Maroon 5

18. Best Friend – Sofi Tukker

19. Wolves – Selena Gomez x Marshmello

20. Good Old Days – Macklemore feat. Kesha

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.