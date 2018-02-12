By Paul Laux
Filed Under:grubhub

Hungry?  Is it late?  Well, Grubhub might be able to help you out!  Don’t worry if you have that craving for some chicken, tacos, or both – because now the service will be delivering both KFC and Taco Bell!  No, this is not a dream.

While the delivery of these places can be ordered elsewhere, it is brand new for the food delivery giant.  The company stated it will “further enhance the ordering and delivery experience for diners, restaurants and drivers,” according to the company’s press release.

So don’t worry!  Driving for fast food might be a thing of the past.

More here.

