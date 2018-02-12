O.A.R RELEASE NEW SINGLE ‘JUST LIKE PARADISE’

SUMMER TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST MATT NATHANSON

AUGUST 23 | JACOBS PAVILION AT NAUTICA



PRE-SALE STARTS TUESDAY FEBRUARY 13 – 15

GENERAL PUBLIC ON-SALE STARTING FRIDAY FEBRUARY 16

Purchase Tickets Here

February 12, 2018 – O.A.R has released a brand new single “Just Like Paradise” (via Stem) available this Friday February 16 on all digital platforms. Listen to the single HERE

“It feels like everyone could use a little extra summer fun this year,” says lead singer and songwriter Marc Roberge. “The song and tour really catch that feeling. We’re looking forward to getting out there, playing what people want to hear, and having as much fun as possible along the way.”

The new single coincides with the announcement of O.A.R.’s ‘Just Like Paradise’ summer tour, kicking off July 24 in Kettering, OH with special guest Matt Nathanson. O.A.R. pre-sale and VIP package sales starts tomorrow, Tuesday February 13 at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET, thru Thursday February 15 at 10pm local time. All pre-sale tickets sold during O.A.R.’s fan presale include a free download of the new single. General public on-sale starts Friday February 16 @ 12:00pm local time. To purchase tickets visit: http://www.liveoar.com/tour