The Spice Girls are back, but if you plan on seeing them hit the stage soon, you may be out of luck. This new coming after Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), announced that while the band is getting back together, they aren’t hitting the road any time soon.

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.”

But there’s hope, as the the idea of getting back on the tour bus isn’t TOTALLY out of the question, because the world may just need them.

You can’t have a reunion without a tour. Retweet if you agree.https://t.co/ClYOpPD3yq — Spice Girls (@SpiceGirls_News) February 10, 2018

“There’s so much bad stuff going on and the Spice Girls were about fun and celebrating individuality. I think there’s so much that the brand can do and it’s such a positive message for young kids.”

There are rumors that while a tour may not happen, there is definitely SOMETHING in the works.

