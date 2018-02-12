VANCE JOY ANNOUNCES MASSIVE WORLD TOUR

JUNE 5 | JACOBS PAVILION AT NAUTICA

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, FEB 23 AT 10 AM

From an intimate event last night in Venice, CA, Vance Joy announced to his fans via a global Facebook Live stream, his biggest headline tour to date, the Nation of Two World Tour. Alongside the massive world tour announce, the multi-platinum artist surprised fans with another new song and visual, “Call If You Need Me,” from his eagerly-awaited sophomore album Nation Of Two, due February 23rd.

Watch/listen to “Call If You Need Me” HERE.

Stream/pre-order Nation of Two HERE.

Vance Joy’s Nation Of Two World Tour will see the acclaimed Australian singer/songwriter take on some of his biggest stages yet. The North American leg of the tour will get underway April 13th in Berkeley, CA at the world-renowned Greek Theatre (full tour itinerary attached). Ticket presales for the Nation Of Two World Tour begin February 19th (see details for Verified Fan presale below), and general on-sale begins February 23rd at 10am local time. For more information and ticket details, please visit http://www.vancejoy.com/tour. Vance Joy will also perform at multiple high-profile festivals throughout 2018 including Coachella, Firefly and Shaky Knees.

“Call If You Need Me,” the fifth and final track unveiled before the Nation Of Two album release (Feb 23), is the hauntingly beautiful album opener featuring Vance Joy’s trademark visual lyrics, painting pictures of fluorescent lights and conversations through foggy shower glass. The accompanying visual, which features Vance Joy delivering an emotional performance in a beautiful, stripped-back setting, was filmed by frequent collaborator Mimi Cave, who also directed videos for the album’s first single “Lay It On Me” and the recently released “We’re Going Home.”

With still two weeks until the release of Nation of Two, the album has already amassed over 60 million global streams, accounted for by the four tracks Vance Joy has unveiled throughout the past few months. The Nation Of Two campaign launched with massive alternative hit single, “Lay It On Me,” and was followed by releases of “Like Gold,” “We’re Going Home,” and “Saturday Sun,” the latter of which will mark the album’s second U.S. single. A promising fan-favorite, the bright and uplifting “Saturday Sun” was streamed over one million times in its first five days of release, and is currently impacting alternative radio stations nationwide.

Vance Joy – who is currently featured on the cover of Rolling Stone Australia – will celebrate his Nation Of Two album release week with a run of high-profile national TV performances, beginning with CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, February 27th followed by NBC’s Today on Friday, March 2nd. The March 6th episode of NBC’s Last Call with Carson Daly will feature two previously filmed live performances by Vance Joy from Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre.

Nation of Two is the follow up to Vance Joy’s critically-acclaimed breakthrough debut album dream your life away, which recently surpassed one million in consumption in the U.S. alone. The album spawned the 4x Platinum blockbuster hit, “Riptide” and RIAA Platinum certified “Mess Is Mine.” dream your life away also featured “fire and the flood” and “Georgia,” which are both now certified Gold. Based on the success of these songs, Vance Joy was the #1 Most Played artist at Alternative radio in 2015.

VERIFIED FAN PRE-SALE REGISTRATION

via http://vancejoy.tmverifiedfan.com

Begins: Sunday 11 February (5pm ET)

Ends: Wednesday 14 February (10pm ET)

VERIFIED FAN PRE-SALE

Beings: Monday 19 February (10am local)

(or until allocation exhausted)