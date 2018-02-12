Red Gerard has nabbed the first gold medal for Team USA in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

He’s the youngest American to ever win a medal in snowboarding.

Gerard won the top medal for slopestyle snowboarding. He defeated Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris after his third and final run, with a score of 87.16. Gerard even broke the nation’s record!

Gerard, who has been snowboarding since the age of 2, grew up in Rocky River, Ohio! His grandparents still live in the suburb of Cleveland.

Gerard will go onto compete in snowboarding’s big event later in the Games.