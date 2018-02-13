Bachelor alumna Jade Tolbert recently got slammed online after posting a picture of her breastfeeding her own child.

“I had some comments about the picture I posted of me and Emerson after I was breastfeeding and people telling me they don’t look like that when they breastfeed and that I was setting up a standard that was impossible to live up to,” began the new mom, 31.

“The truth about that picture is I had a photo shoot the day before and I hadn’t taken my makeup off, so that’s literally the day before’s makeup,” she continues. “And it was slightly staged — we positioned Emerson just right to make the picture [work], but that was literally right after I had fed her and she had fallen asleep on me and we do have those moments where we snuggle so I don’t get what’s so unreal about it.”

She got almost immediate backlash for posting the picture, though her supporters mostly came to her rescue.

It's official! Say hello to Emerson Avery Tolbert! Born just a little early at exactly 36 weeks, weighing 6lbs 8oz and measuring 20"! 💗👶💗 pic.twitter.com/VBIrW1O7G1 — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) August 21, 2017

“If you guys feel like I’m portraying some kind of falsehood of motherhood, this is my real life — this is me on a Monday morning,” says Roper Tolbert. “I’ve already used my shirt as a spit-up rag. I have clothes everywhere that have not been washed.”