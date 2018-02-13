Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Ed Sheeran was recently asked to perform for the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Apparently he’s been asked about this a million times. So much so, that he has a canned answer ready to go.

“I get asked this all the time like I know the Royal family. I’ve met Harry once!” he said “[And] that was in 2011 at his grans’ Jubilee, and it was like, ‘Hey.’ ‘Hey’… I barely know him!”

Ed Sheeran performing at the royal wedding? YES, PLEASE! https://t.co/qlhZ0xki4w — PopCrush (@PopCrush) February 13, 2018

No word on whether this is all actually true, or n0t, but it would be awesome!

